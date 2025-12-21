Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit stirs political row

A political slugfest erupted on Saturday over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent foreign engagements, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Gandhi of meeting people with “anti-India agenda” even as the Opposition countered by saying that it was no crime to go abroad. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during a visit to the Hertie School, in Berlin, Germany. (@INCOverseas)

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia questioned Gandhi’s recent trip to Germany, showing a purported picture of the Congress leader with political scientist Cornelia Woll. Bhatia claimed that Woll is a member of the board of trustees of the Central European University, which he alleged is funded by American billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

“What kind of anti-India agenda is it that the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is hatching a conspiracy against Bharat by joining hands with such anti-India forces,” Bhatia asked. “Why is it that whenever Rahul Gandhi visits a foreign country, he chooses to meet individuals who speak in a manner that undermines India’s sovereignty and integrity?”

Referring to Gandhi’s earlier visits to Colombia and the United Kingdom, the BJP leader said such interactions reflected a consistent pattern. “It has become Rahul Gandhi’s defining trait to malign India at foreign fora. Those who are accustomed to making anti-India remarks will continue to do so,” he said.

The Congress and Gandhi are yet to respond to the BJP’s charges.

However, Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and INDIA bloc leader Omar Abdullah defended Gandhi, saying it was no crime to go abroad and even the Prime Minister does it.

“When has Rahul Gandhi met any anti-Indian personality? Is it a crime to go abroad? He is free to go anywhere and talk (to anyone). Everyone does it. The prime minister does it. All ministers do it. Why should the BJP people object?” he said.