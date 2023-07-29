Rahul may be discharged from Kerala Ayurvedic hospital tomorrow

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for a knee-related problem in Kerala, is expected to be discharged on Sunday, a party leader said. During his stay at the Ayurvedic hospital in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi met acclaimed Malayalam writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair who was undergoing treatment at the hospital as well. (PTI)

“Rahul Gandhi was admitted to the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on July 21 for a knee-related issue and he is likely to be discharged on Sunday,” a senior party leader, who did not want to be named, said in Kozhikode.

Gandhi was welcomed at the premier Ayurvedic hospital by its managing trustee and chief physician Dr PM Warrier and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and legislator AP Anilkumar.

During his stay at the hospital, Gandhi was treated to a Kathakali performance by PSV Natya Sangham based on the story ‘Dakshayagam’. He also met acclaimed Malayalam writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair who was undergoing treatment at the hospital as well. During the interaction, Nair gifted Gandhi a pen which the latter said he would cherish forever.

Gandhi reportedly had knee-related issues while walking as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON