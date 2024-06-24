Rahul pens letter to people of Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to the people of Wayanad days after deciding to retain the Rae Bareli seat for the 18th Lok Sabha. Gandhi secured victories from both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies in the general elections, but legally he can only represent one constituency at a time, necessitating his resignation from one of them. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Wayanad in the by-elections following his resignation. Her victory would mark a new political chapter as Rahul, Priyanka, and Sonia Gandhi would all be in Parliament. Though Rahul Gandhi won both Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, he can represent only one constituency. (Hindustan Times)

“When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home, and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me,” wrote Rahul Gandhi in his letter to the people of Wayanad.

He expressed his love for the constituency and its people in his letter and appealed to them to give his sister Priyanka Gandhi an opportunity to represent them in the 18th Lok Sabha. “I am sad, but I am consoled because my sister Priyanka will be there to represent you. I am confident that she will do an excellent job of being your MP if you decide to give her the opportunity,” he added.

Reflecting on his 2019 victory from the Wayanad constituency, he said, “I met you five years ago. The first time I visited you, I came asking for your support. I was a stranger to you, and yet you believed in me. You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It didn’t matter which political formation you supported, which community you were from, which religion you believed in, or which language you spoke.”

“I will never forget what I saw during the floods: family after family who had lost everything—life, property, friends—all gone, and yet not one of you, not even the smallest child, had lost your dignity,” he added.

Recalling the young girl who translated his speeches during his rallies in Wayanad, he said, “I will remember the countless flowers and hugs you gave me. Each one given with such genuine love and tenderness. How can I ever forget the bravery, beauty, and confidence with which young girls would translate my speeches in front of thousands of people.”

Fatima Safa, a student of Karuvarakundu Higher Secondary Girls School in Kerala’s Malappuram, gained fame in 2019 and 2021 for flawlessly translating Rahul Gandhi’s speeches during his visits to Kerala.

He also praised the people of Rae Bareli and promised his commitment to fighting against hatred and violence, which were his main slogans during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier. “I am also consoled because I have a loving family in the people of Rae Bareli and a bond that I cherish deeply. My central commitment to both you and the people of Rae Bareli is that we will fight and defeat the hatred and violence being spread in the country,” he said.

“I do not know how to thank you for what you have done for me—for the love and protection you gave me when I needed it most. You are part of my family, and I will always be there for each and every one of you,” he added at the end of the letter.

On June 17th, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli seat and Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Wayanad in the by-elections. Experts have called it a strategic move. If Priyanka Gandhi wins in the by-elections, Parliament will witness a mother, son, and daughter trio—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi—from the Gandhi family for the first time in the political history of the family.

Rahul Gandhi contested from Kerala’s Wayanad and Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli seats in the general elections, winning both constituencies by a large margin of votes. In Wayanad, Gandhi defeated Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Annie Raja by a margin of 364,422 votes, while Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kerala State President K. Surendran finished third, securing 141,045 votes. Rae Bareli, considered a Congress stronghold, saw Gandhi secure victory over BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 389,341 votes.

Rahul Gandhi began his political journey in 2004 by contesting and securing victory from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. However, he was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by former Union minister Smriti Irani.