Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / India News / Rahul, Priyanka extend New Year greetings

Rahul, Priyanka extend New Year greetings

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took to twitter to wish everyone a Happy 2020.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 11:36 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the sit in dharna against CAA and NRC, outside Rajghat, in New Delhi, on 23 December.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the sit in dharna against CAA and NRC, outside Rajghat, in New Delhi, on 23 December.(HT PHOTO)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished the people of the country on the occasion of New Year.

“Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Have a wonderful year!” Rahul Gandhi’s tweet said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter and extended her greetings.

“Happy New Year to each and every one of you. #Welcome2020, #Happy2020,” her tweet said.

