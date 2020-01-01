Rahul, Priyanka extend New Year greetings
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took to twitter to wish everyone a Happy 2020.india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 11:36 IST
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished the people of the country on the occasion of New Year.
“Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Have a wonderful year!” Rahul Gandhi’s tweet said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter and extended her greetings.
“Happy New Year to each and every one of you. #Welcome2020, #Happy2020,” her tweet said.
