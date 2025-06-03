‘Rahul, Ramesh, Revanth got SMS from their own leaders’: BJP slams Congress over ‘Pakistan parasti’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Revanth Reddy for criticising the all-party delegation and raising questions on Operation Sindoor, saying that they have received an "SMS" from their own leaders to stop "Pakistan-Parasti." Congress' leader criticised Shashi Tharoor over his statement in Panama as part of the multi-party delegation and called him a "spokesperson for the publicity stunts of the BJP".(PTI)

From his "SMS" remarks, Poonawalla referred to Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Salman Khurshid, who are part of an all-party delegation, visiting multiple key partner countries to put up India's firm stance against terrorism.

The BJP leader advised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Revanth Reddy to prioritise the nation's welfare over party and family welfare.

"Today RRR - Revanth, Rahul and Ramesh (Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh) got SMS - message from Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor - that stop 'Pakistan Parasti' and don't keep the party and family's welfare over nation's welfare... Triple R are criticising the delegation and Operation Sindoor and insulting the army and Parliamentarians. Salman Khurshid showed the mirror to Rahul Gandhi, saying that no mediation was done from America..." Poonawala told ANI.

These remarks came after Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed disappointment over political infighting while the delegation works on a national mission.

In a social media post on X, Khurshid wrote, “When on mission against terrorism, to carry India's message to the world, it's distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic?”

On May 29, Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the Central government for sending out parliamentarians across the world while the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack are "roaming around."

"It has been a month since the Pahalgam attack on April 22. Today, those terrorists are roaming around. They had a role in the December 2023 Poonch terror attack; the Ganderbal attack in October 2024; and in the same month, another attack took place--they had their role in that too. This means that the Pahalgam terrorists are responsible for four attacks in 18 months, and they are roaming around. Our MPs are roaming around, and our terrorists are roaming around too," Ramesh told ANI.

Seven groups of MPs have been sent to various countries to present India's stance against terrorism and expose Pakistan's links to it. The delegation of MPs is meeting various political leaders, think tanks and the Indian diaspora in various countries.

Earlier, Congress' Udit Raj criticised Shashi Tharoor over his statement in Panama as part of the multi-party delegation and called him a "spokesperson for the publicity stunts of the BJP". Similar criticism had come from Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera also.