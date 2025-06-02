‘Your friend in China’: Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Pakistan, Beijing for shielding terror group at UN

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is part of an all-party diplomatic delegation, on Monday, criticised China for backing Pakistan in blocking references to terrorist groups at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is presently in Brazil and will head to the US on Tuesday.(@indiainbrazil)

Calling out Beijing’s role in shielding the Lashkar-e-Taiba-backed ‘Resistance Front’ in the United Nations, "We have been reporting about RF to UN Sanctions Committee, time after time and when India encouraged our friends on the Security Council to mention the Resistance Front in the press statement that the Security Council issued."

"Pakistan government, I am sorry to say that with the support of your friend in China, took out the name, so there is not even a reference. We are not on the Security Council, and neither are you. We have to change that situation. Both of us should be on the Council together," Tharoor said in a dig at Islamabad and Beijing.

Shashi Tharoor made the remarks during a discussion with Ambassador Celso Amorim of Brazil and emphasised the challenges India faces in countering terrorism at the international level due to geopolitical alliances within the UNSC.

Call for reform and representation

Shashi Tharoor’s comments also highlighted a call for reforming the UNSC to ensure more inclusive global representation.

“We are not on the Security Council, neither are you. We have to change that situation. Both of us should be on the Council together,” he said to Amorim.

The delegation was received at the airport in Brasilia by Sandeep Kumar Kujur, Charge d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy in Brazil.

Shashi Tharoor on Monday said Members of the Indian MPs' delegation learnt with concern about the terror attack in Colorado and were relieved that there was no loss of life.

In a post on X, Tharoor said that the MPs share the Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that 'terror has no place' in our countries."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged a 45-year-old man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, with carrying out a "targeted terror attack" that occurred in Colorado's Boulder on Sunday, where several peaceful Israeli supporters were burned, Fox News reported.

The FBI said six people aged between 67 and 88 years were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.