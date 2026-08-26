Rahul slams Bihar govt over ‘AK-47 firing on students’ protesting over BPSC exam: ‘BJP turning police into weapon’

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the alleged use of an AK-47 against protesting students in Bihar over demands related to the BPSC examinations.

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP government was using the police as a weapon to evade accountability. (X via @INCIndia/PI)

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In a post on X, Rahul said that instead of listening to the students' demands, the government was using batons and water cannons against them. He added that police in Siwan had also allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 at protesters.

Also Read | Students, cops face off in Patna during march to Raj Bhavan over Bihar civil services exam

"The controversy over BPSC exams is not of today. Students have been on the streets for a long time over the recruitment process, exam pattern, delays, and transparency. But instead of answering, what is the government doing? It's wielding batons and water cannons. It's taking students into custody. In Siwan, there was even firing with an AK 47 on protesters," Rahul said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul further alleged that the BJP government was using the police as a weapon to evade accountability, adding that the use of such force would not stop students from raising questions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul further alleged that the BJP government was using the police as a weapon to evade accountability, adding that the use of such force would not stop students from raising questions. {{/usCountry}}

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"The students of Bihar will keep asking questions. And now, it's not just answers they want - they demand accountability," Rahul added.

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What happened on Tuesday and why are students protesting in Bihar?

Tensions escalated in Patna on Tuesday as police deployed water cannons to disperse students marching towards Raj Bhavan and the chief minister's residence to protest against the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination and demand its cancellation.

Also Read | From Gandhi Maidan to chaos: Bihar students clash with police amid BPSC row

Hundreds of students marched from Gandhi Maidan towards Raj Bhavan. The demonstration escalated when protesters attempted to cross restricted zones despite security barricades, prompting law enforcement personnel to use water cannons and detain several individuals to control the crowd, news agency PTI reported.

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Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the government, under pressure from the opposition and criticism over its handling of student protests, "might stop the use of firing but would not give up lathi-charge."

"The government will not engage in dialogue with students and youth fighting for transparency in the examination system and for jobs and education. Instead, it will get arrogant officials to insult them and have the police brutally lathi-charge peaceful protesters," the RJD leader said in a statement.

Chirag Paswan mediates between students and CM

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union minister Chirag Paswan said , later in the day, that he presented demands of the students before Bihar chief minister Samrat Chowdhary.

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On Tuesday, Paswan visited the protest site in Patna and extended his support to the BPSC aspirants. He also criticised the police action on protesters marching towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence, demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination.

Also Read | Barricades broken, water cannons used: Bihar protests turn violent as protesters clash with cops

The Union Minister posted on X on Tuesday, "Today, seeing the pictures of the lathi charge on the aspirants of the 70th BPSC exam in Patna left me deeply disturbed. At such a time, as a responsible ally of the NDA, it was also my responsibility to take the rightful demands of the students to the government. Upon reaching Patna today, I immediately went to the protest site and reached out to the students, listening seriously to their problems and demands."

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He called for a resolution with dialogue and sensitivity. Paswan added that the CM has assured him of considering the protesters' demands and bringing a positive resolution.