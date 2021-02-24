Rahul’s remark triggers ‘north-south’ row
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he was used to a “different type of politics” in north India and coming to Kerala was “very refreshing” as people are interested in “issues”, triggering an attack from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
Gandhi, while speaking at the concluding rally of the ‘Aishwarya Yatra’, led by the leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, said he learnt a lot from Kerala and understood a bit about the “wisdom of the people” here.
“For the first 15 years, I was a member of Parliament in the north. So I had got used to a different type of politics. And for me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing. Because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues,” Gandhi said.
Reacting to Gandhi’s remark, BJP president JP Nadda tweeted: “A few days back he was in the North-east, spewing venom against the western part of India. Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North. Divide and rule politics won’t work.”
External affairs minister S Jaishankar in a tweet said that “India is one”.
“I hail from the South. I am an MP from a Western state. I was born, educated and worked in the North. I represented all of India before the World. India is one. Never run down a region; never divide us,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP springs a surprise, Kejriwal thanks voters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Your Honour’ suitable for US, magistrate courts, says CJI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Militant leader gives up arms in Guwahati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trust in country’s health sector increased during pandemic: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Custody not a substitute for conviction: Top court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul’s remark triggers ‘north-south’ row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi calls for home-grown tech solutions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draft govt policy seeks 3-tier checks for OTTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mutations found in Maha, Kerala samples: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A race against time: Vaccine drive needs boost amid spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Honoured to serve Gujarat’: Modi after civic polls sweep
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Sketchy evidence’: Disha granted bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait holds out threat of Parliament siege if farm laws are not repealed
- BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmers' fight will continue unless a new law on MSP is made and three farm law are rolled back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tears and smiles as Ravi makes bail after 10 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 school students killed, 6 injured in Bihar as bus rams SUV
- Angry locals blocked the road, burnt the bus and chased away police team which allegedly reached the site of the accident late.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox