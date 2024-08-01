New Delhi, The Railway Board has constituted a committee to examine the working conditions of its running staff in accordance with its instructions issued in 2016. Railway Board constitutes panel to examine 2016 report on work conditions of running staff

The Railway Board constituted the committee, comprising three senior officials, on July 26 and asked all the zones to share their comments by August 5.

In 2013, the Railway Board had for the first time formed a High Power Committee to examine the various aspects of working conditions such as working hours and rest hours of the running staff including loco pilots and guards.

Out of the 89 recommendations that the HPC had made, the Railway Ministry accepted 70 in its Full Board meeting in 2016 and asked the concerned officials to "issue suitable instructions to the zonal railways".

One of the HPC's recommendations accepted by the Board said the total duty at a stretch from sign on to sign off for the running staff should not exceed 11 hours.

"Running duty at a stretch should not ordinarily exceed nine hours. Such duty may extend further provided the railway administration gives at least two hours notice before the expiry of nine hours to the crew that they would be required to perform running duty beyond nine hours, with the stipulation that the total duty from 'sign on' to 'sign off' shall not exceed 11 hours," the HPC said.

According to the Board, the Committee will deliberate upon the implementation and compliance of accepted recommendations of the HPC with special focus on outstation rest, headquarter rest, periodical rest working hours and compliance of HOER and submit its report within one month.

"Zonal Railways are advised to communicate the implementation and compliance of the accepted recommendations of the High Power Committee," the Board's letter dated August 1 marked to all zones, said.

Setting a deadline of August 5 to comply with its instructions, the Board added, "As the report is to be submitted within one month, the Railways are again advised to send the desired information in the given time-limit without fail."

Before August 1, the Board had issued an order on July 26 to all the zones informing them about the constitution of a Committee for deliberation and recommendation on the hours of work and rest of the running staff.

According to the order, the three senior officials of the Railway Board in the Committee comprise Principal Executive Director , Traffic; Additional Member and Additional Member .

This is the second committee that the Railway Board has constituted in July to look into the work related issues of loco pilots, guards and other running staff.

A fortnight ago on July 11, it had issued an order for the constitution of a five-member multi-disciplinary committee to consider nine issues including "duty hours, periodical rest, deployment of manpower and their utilization: analysis of cases of breach of Railway Board's orders on the subject".

Various unions of loco pilots have also demanded a clarity on the terms of references of the two committees. According to them, the working hours and rest rules are overlapping topics in both the committees.

However, a Railway Board official differentiated the terms of references of the two committees and said, "The Committee on July 26 has been set up to examine the status of compliance and implementation of all the 70 accepted recommendations of the HPC by the Zonal railways."

"On the other hand, the multi-disciplinary committee will look into several issues that impact the working conditions of the running staff," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.