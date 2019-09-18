Modi govt okays 78-day wages as bonus for 11 lakh railway workers

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:24 IST

The Modi government on Wednesday okayed 78-day wages as productivity bonus for railway employees, union minister Prakash Javadekar made the announcement at a press conference post the cabinet meeting.

It is for the sixth straight year that a productivity-linked bonus is being given to railway employees.

The move is likely to benefit 11 lakh employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore, said the minister. The bonus is for non-gazetted railway employees for financial year 2018-19, the official statement said, and excludes Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) staff.

The productivity linked bonus (PLB) was introduced by the Indian Railways in 1979-80.

The minister described the bonus as “a reward for productivity”, and said it will help the government maintain high levels of motivation among the railway personnel.

The bonus was an acknowledgement of employees’ contribution to efficient railway operations, said Javadekar.

