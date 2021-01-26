Railways announces refund for passengers who missed train due to tractor rally

The Northern Railways on Tuesday announced that it will refund the tickets of the passengers who were not able to reach railway stations in Delhi area due to farmers' agitation.

"Passengers who are not able to reach stations and catch trains in Delhi area stations due to Kisan agitation are requested to apply for full refund of all trains departing from all stations of Delhi area upto 2100 hrs today through TDR & e-TDR for e-tickets," news agency ANI quoted CPRO, Northern Railway as saying.

The agitation, in the form of a tractor rally, turned violent after the farmers chose to take a different route for their parade instead of the one approved by the police. The protesters wanted to enter central Delhi but the police were determined to stop them.

Clashes occurred at various border points as tens of thousands of farmers pushed through, breaking police barricades and vandalising the vehicles. They reached the Red Fort and hoisted their flag.

The clashes led to chaos in many areas of Delhi and affected traffic. The Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Traffic was also very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road.

Many stations on various line of Delhi Metro were also closed.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 26, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The three laws are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.