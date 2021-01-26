Railways announces refund for passengers who missed train due to tractor rally
The Northern Railways on Tuesday announced that it will refund the tickets of the passengers who were not able to reach railway stations in Delhi area due to farmers' agitation.
"Passengers who are not able to reach stations and catch trains in Delhi area stations due to Kisan agitation are requested to apply for full refund of all trains departing from all stations of Delhi area upto 2100 hrs today through TDR & e-TDR for e-tickets," news agency ANI quoted CPRO, Northern Railway as saying.
The agitation, in the form of a tractor rally, turned violent after the farmers chose to take a different route for their parade instead of the one approved by the police. The protesters wanted to enter central Delhi but the police were determined to stop them.
Clashes occurred at various border points as tens of thousands of farmers pushed through, breaking police barricades and vandalising the vehicles. They reached the Red Fort and hoisted their flag.
The clashes led to chaos in many areas of Delhi and affected traffic. The Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Traffic was also very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road.
Many stations on various line of Delhi Metro were also closed.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 26, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
The three laws are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
105-year-old organic farmer from Coimbatore is celebrating her Padma Shri award
- The centenarian’s day starts at 5.30 in the morning and by 6 am she is on the field working until the afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways announces refund for passengers who missed train due to tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five killed as ambulance rams into truck in UP’s Bhadoi
- The victims were carrying the body of a person from Asansol in West Bengal to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan when the accident took place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Centre's responsibility to maintain law and order, it failed': Sharad Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi
- Six people were rushed to the emergency department at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airports Authority of India celebrates 72nd Republic Day with fervour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka's war on Covid commendable: Governor Vajubhai Vala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at tractor rally: Who said what
- “We strongly condemn the violence seen in today's protest. It is regrettable that the Central govt allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months” remarked Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday's incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah orders deployment of additional paramilitary forces in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers in Nangloi break police barricades, march towards Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barle gets Padma Shri for promotion of Chhattisgarh’s folk dance form
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Violence by some elements unacceptable', says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day: Tripura’s Satyaram Reang gets Padma Shri award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa infra projects: Members of wildlife board allege incorrect minutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand farmer gets Padma award for innovations in agriculture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox