Home / India News / Railways develops disinfectant tunnel to curb COVID-19 spread

Railways develops disinfectant tunnel to curb COVID-19 spread

With a capacity of 500 litres, the disinfection tunnel can work uninterrupted for about 16 hours, and hence refilling is required only once a day.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 10:41 IST
Asian News International
Bhusaval, Maharashtra
A CRPF personnel walks through a disinfection tunnel, on day thirteen of the 21 day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, at R K Puram in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 6, 2020.
A CRPF personnel walks through a disinfection tunnel, on day thirteen of the 21 day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, at R K Puram in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 6, 2020. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO/ Image for representation )
         

The Railways has developed a disinfection tunnel at its Loco Shed in Bhusaval, Maharashtra in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Developed at the cost of Rs. 10,000, people are sanitised when they walk through the tunnel. Ppm sodium hypochlorite solution is sprayed for a duration of three to five seconds in order to disinfect people.

Upon contact with a surface, ppm sodium hypochlorite solution is known to be enough to kill the coronavirus.

With a capacity of 500 litres, the disinfection tunnel can work uninterrupted for about 16 hours, and hence refilling is required only once a day.

The tunnel carries 150cmx150cmx220cm dimensions and has been developed by Loco Shed in Maharashtra’s Bhusaval district.

