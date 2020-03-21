Railways issues travel advisory, asks people to postpone all journeys

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:56 IST

The Indian Railways on Saturday issued an advisory to citizens to avoid all non-essential rail travel to avoid the further spread of coronavirus.

“The Railways found some cases of coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has coronavirus. Postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” the Railways said in a tweet.

Stressing on the need for isolation, the Railways said to avoid any kind of infection, people should postpone all journeys and work towards keeping themselves and their families safe.

Twelve people who travelled on the Indian Railways network have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

Four of these passengers were travelling on Godan Express, Train no- 11055, from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach and eight were travelling on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March. They all tested positive on Friday, said ministry officials.

Earlier on Saturday, two people were made to disembark from the Bengaluru Rajdhani Express for flouting quarantine norms, the Ministry of Railways said.

Both the passengers were stamped with the mandatory quarantine mark but were found to be travelling on the Rajdhani Express between Bengaluru and Delhi today. They were immediately told to disembark and the entire coach was sanitised, the Railways said in a release.

On Saturday, the total number of those infected with coronavirus steadily climbed to 271, with fresh cases being reported from a number of states.