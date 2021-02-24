Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'

The ministry of railways on Wednesday clarified that its move to slightly increase fares for short distance passenger trains has been taken to discourage people from travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Through the move, the ministry is aiming to prevent crowding in trains and therefore curb the spread of Covid-19. The ministry added that the step was only taken to minimise travelling for the passengers and limit it to only necessary travel.

“Covid is still around and in fact worsening in some states. Visitors from many states are being subjected to screening in other areas and discouraged to travel,” ministry of railways said in their press release.

The railways also said that they aim to constantly increase the number of passenger trains in a phased manner. Regular trains had been stopped on March 22 last year after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Indian Railways is constantly increasing the number of passenger carrying trains in a graded manner. Full restoration of regular services of passenger trains, to pre-Covid times, is to be considered keeping in view a range of factors and operational circumstances,” it said.

After the lockdown, the railways has operationalised almost 65 per cent of the mail/express trains and over 90 per cent of the suburban services as compared to the pre-lockdown times, according to the ministry, which added that a total of 1250 mail/express, 5350 suburban services and more than 326 passenger trains are presently in operation on a daily basis. Railways is also aiming to gradually operationalise passenger trains which have always been subsidised.

The ministry also said that they are constantly monitoring the coronavirus pandemic situation in all states, ensuring that services are restored keeping in mind the coronavirus protocols.

India's Covid-19 infection tally crossed the 11 million-mark on Wednesday with the death toll reaching 1,56,567. As many as 13,742 new infections were added to the overall tally in the latest update on the health ministry website on Wednesday.