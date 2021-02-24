Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'
The ministry of railways on Wednesday clarified that its move to slightly increase fares for short distance passenger trains has been taken to discourage people from travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Through the move, the ministry is aiming to prevent crowding in trains and therefore curb the spread of Covid-19. The ministry added that the step was only taken to minimise travelling for the passengers and limit it to only necessary travel.
“Covid is still around and in fact worsening in some states. Visitors from many states are being subjected to screening in other areas and discouraged to travel,” ministry of railways said in their press release.
The railways also said that they aim to constantly increase the number of passenger trains in a phased manner. Regular trains had been stopped on March 22 last year after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Indian Railways is constantly increasing the number of passenger carrying trains in a graded manner. Full restoration of regular services of passenger trains, to pre-Covid times, is to be considered keeping in view a range of factors and operational circumstances,” it said.
After the lockdown, the railways has operationalised almost 65 per cent of the mail/express trains and over 90 per cent of the suburban services as compared to the pre-lockdown times, according to the ministry, which added that a total of 1250 mail/express, 5350 suburban services and more than 326 passenger trains are presently in operation on a daily basis. Railways is also aiming to gradually operationalise passenger trains which have always been subsidised.
The ministry also said that they are constantly monitoring the coronavirus pandemic situation in all states, ensuring that services are restored keeping in mind the coronavirus protocols.
India's Covid-19 infection tally crossed the 11 million-mark on Wednesday with the death toll reaching 1,56,567. As many as 13,742 new infections were added to the overall tally in the latest update on the health ministry website on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Railways ministry clarifies fare hike and all latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India rejects Pakistan's criticism of human rights situation in Kashmir at UNHRC
- India’s “right of reply” to the Pakistani minister’s speech was delivered by Seema Pujani, second secretary in the permanent mission to the UN.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha MLA arrested in job scam gets bail, but will remain in jail
- Despite the bail, Pradeep Panigrahy will not be released from prison as three other cases of fraud have been filed by the people of Ganjam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govt has no business to be in business': PM Modi bats for privatisation
- Reiterating his government’s stance on privatisation, the Prime Minister said, “We have made it clear in the new public sector enterprise policy that government will have limited role in only four strategic sectors and all other public sector units can be privatised.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyberabad cops bust racket in Telangana after fraudulent issue of 72 passports
- Cyberabad police have arrested eight people in the passport scam, including two policemen who were responsible for verifying applications.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu IPS officer accuses colleague of sexual harassment during CM’s trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'TDP-sponsored': BJP on hurling of footwear at party leader during TV debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After court rap over Disha's arrest, Delhi Police chief explains intent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand becomes fourth state with women’s police commando unit
- The 22 women commandos have been trained in rock climbing, counter-terrorism, bomb disposal, unarmed combat and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘De-escalation in Ladakh still a long way off’: General Naravane
- The disengagement will be phased, coordinated and verified at all friction points. The first round of disengagement at Pangong Tso involved pulling back troops deployed eyeball-to-eyeball on the Finger 4 ridgeline and withdrawing soldiers holding positions on the Kailash range on the south bank.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message
- The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha releases 'operational strategy' for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination
- This announcement comes as the Centre is all set to start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP is challenge for Congress in Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox