e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Railways refunds Rs 1885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during lockdown

Railways refunds Rs 1885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during lockdown

The Indian Railways had suspended its regular passenger train services during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in India. 

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Migrants on board a train at Charbagh Railway Station while headed home in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Migrants on board a train at Charbagh Railway Station while headed home in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT File Photo )
         

The railways said it has refunded Rs 1,885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown period and whose tickets were cancelled.

The Indian Railways had suspended its regular passenger train services during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in India.  “As the trains were cancelled en masse, the railways faced the challenge to return a huge amount of money towards refund to the rail passengers.  “The railways has successfully refunded Rs 1885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers during the period March 21 to May 31 on tickets booked through the online mode,” the railways said. 

The entire cost of the ticket purchased has been refunded, it said.  The money has been transferred in the account from where the payment was earlier made at the time of the booking of the ticket. Due to the initiative taken by the national transporter, the passengers got their refund in time and did not face the inconvenience of visiting a PRS counter for collecting their amount, it added.

tags
top news
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
LIVE| Need to set up make-shift hospitals as Covid-19 cases increase: Centre to SC
LIVE| Need to set up make-shift hospitals as Covid-19 cases increase: Centre to SC
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In