e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

Railways start marking pink sections on trains for women travelling alone, kids

A few seats in some coaches will have pink windows marking seats next to them for women travelling alone and chidren

india Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Railways, the world’s largest rail carrier, operates more than 20,000 passenger trains daily ferrying more than 20 million people a day.
Indian Railways, the world’s largest rail carrier, operates more than 20,000 passenger trains daily ferrying more than 20 million people a day.(AFP file photo)

The Indian Railways has started marking a few seats in some coaches for women travelling alone and kids by painting the windows next to them pink. The north frontier railway, which looks after operations in Northeast part of the country, has already started marking seats in a few trains.

Indian Railways, the world’s largest rail carrier, operates more than 20,000 passenger trains daily ferrying more than 20 million people a day.

“Coaches with pink section for lady passengers were placed in five passenger trains that run between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati. Similar earmarking has been done in another train that runs between Rangiya and Murkongselek,” Pranav Jyoti Sharma, spokesperson for NFR railway said.

In some trains the similar earmarking will be done for Divyang passengers. Railway will also deploy additional staff to make passengers aware of the new system.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 09:49 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao rape survivor’s accidentZomato
    don't miss