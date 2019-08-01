Railways start marking pink sections on trains for women travelling alone, kids

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:50 IST

The Indian Railways has started marking a few seats in some coaches for women travelling alone and kids by painting the windows next to them pink. The north frontier railway, which looks after operations in Northeast part of the country, has already started marking seats in a few trains.

Indian Railways, the world’s largest rail carrier, operates more than 20,000 passenger trains daily ferrying more than 20 million people a day.

“Coaches with pink section for lady passengers were placed in five passenger trains that run between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati. Similar earmarking has been done in another train that runs between Rangiya and Murkongselek,” Pranav Jyoti Sharma, spokesperson for NFR railway said.

In some trains the similar earmarking will be done for Divyang passengers. Railway will also deploy additional staff to make passengers aware of the new system.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 09:49 IST