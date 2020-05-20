Railways to run AC trains from June 1: Here’s a list of trains allowed

india

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:01 IST

The Railways will start running 200 passenger trains soon from June 1, bookings for which will begin from 10 am on May 21. The train services will include Jan Shatabdi trains, Sampark Kranti, Duronto Express and other regular passenger trains. There will be no unreserved coaches in these trains. No linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the trains.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through the IRCTC website or through the mobile app. No tickets will be issued across the reservation counter from any railway station. The fare shall be normal and for General (GS) coaches, second seating (2S) fares shall be charged and the seat will be provided to all passengers. Only passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter railway stations. The ARP or advance reservation period shall be a maximum of 30 days.

All passengers will be screened before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. On arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to strict health protocols as prescribed by the destination state or Union Territory.

On Tuesday, the Railway ministry had said only non AC trains will run, but a day later it has now also allowed AC trains.

All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application and passengers are advised to travel light, the railway ministry said in a statement.

Here’s a list of some of the passenger trains that will be allowed to ply from June 1:

Kushinagar Express

Konarka Express

Darbhanga Express

Kamayani Express

Mahanagri Express

Udyan Express

Bhopal Express

Lucknow Mail

Sanghmitra Express

Padatik Express

Shramjevi Express

Sampoorn Kranti Express

Prayagraj Express

Gomti Express

Karambhumi Express

Shram Shakti Express

Samprak Kranti Express (Jodhpur to Delhi Sarai Rohila)

Suryanagri Express

Pushpak Express

Gorakhdham Express

Shivganga Express

Mangla Express

Champaran Satyagraha Express

Karnataka Samprak Kranti Express

Husain Sagar Express

Falaknuma Express

Sachkhand Express

Telangana Express

Purushottam Express

Howrah-Mumbai Mail

GoldenTemple Mail

Ashram Express

Paschim Express

Karnavati Express

Mewar Express

Mahananda Express

Netravati Express

AP Express

Mahamana Express

Golconda Express

Rayalseema Express

Sabarmati Express (Ahmedabad to Darbhanga)

Sabarmati Express (Ahmedabad to Varanasi)

Tapti Ganga Express

Vaishali Express

Poorva Express (Howrah to New Delhi via Patna)

Poorva Express (Howrah to New Delhi via Gaya)

SaptKranti Express

Satyagraha Express

Suhaildev Express

Shaheed Express

Saryu Yamuna Express

Brahmputra Mail

Azimabad Express

Godavari Express

Duronto Express (Howrah to Yashwantpur)

Duronto Express (Sealdah to Puri)

Duronto Express (Shalimar to Patna)

Duronto Express (Ernakulam to Nizammudin)

DurontoExpress (Secunderabad to Nizammudin)

JanShatabdi Express (Howrah to Bhubaneshwar)

JanShatabdi Express (Howrah to Patna)

JanShatabdi Express (Patna to Ranchi)

JanShatabdi Express (Dehradun to Kaathgodam)

JanShatabdi Express (Guwahati to Jorhat)

JanShatabdi Express (Haridwar to Amritsar)

JanShatabdi Express (New Delhi to Dehradun)

JanShatabdi Express (New Delhi to Una-Himachal)

JanShatabdi Express (Ajmer to Delhi SR)

JanShatabdi Express (Howrah to Barbil

Avadh Express (Bandra to Gorakhpur)

Avadh Express (Bandra to Muzaffarpur)

Bihar Sampark Kranti

Gujarat Sampark Kranti

Goa Express.