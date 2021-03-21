Railways to run Holi special trains. Check full list here

In anticipation of huge crowds in trains owing to the festival of colours Holi being celebrated on March 28-29, the railways announced 18 pairs of new Holi special trains for the convenience of the passengers. These trains will run on a daily, bi-weekly, tri-weekly and weekly basis. Northern railway's general manager Ashutosh Gangal told news agency ANI, "In anticipation of a huge crowd in trains during Holi, Northern Railway will run 18 pairs of additional trains between March 21 and March 31. 18 pairs of puja special trains have been extended."

Passengers will have to follow all the Covid-19 related protocols and guidelines while travelling on the Holi special trains. The railways also said that in case of any query related to the trains, passengers can call on the helpline number 139 or can visit the following link: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/ntes/index.html.

Here is the full list of Holi special trains 2021

03512 Asansol-Tatanagar Special Train (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)

03511 Tatanagar-Asansol Special Train (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)

03509 Asansol-Gonda Special Train (Monday)

03507 Asansol-Gorakhpur Special Train (Friday)

02335 Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak T Special Train (Daily)

02336 Lokmanya Tilak T-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)

03510 Gonda-Asansol Special Train (Wednesday)

03508 Gorakhpur-Asansol Special Train (Saturday)

03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)

03419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special Train (Daily)

03420 Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)

03023 Howrah-Gaya Special Via Sahibganj Train (Daily)

03024 Gaya-Howrah Special Via Sahibganj Train (Daily)

02315 Kolkata-Udaipur City Special Train (Thursday)

02316 Udaipur City-Kolkata Special Train (Monday)

02361 Asansol-CST Mumbai Special Train (Sunday)

02362 CST Mumbai-Asansol Special train (Wednesday)

03002 Siudihawada Special Train (Daily)

03506 Asansol-Digha Special Train (Sunday)

03505 Digha-Asansol Special Train (Sunday)

03418 Malda Town-Digha Special Train (Thursday)

03417 Digha-Malda Town Special Train (Thursday)

03425 Malda Town-Surat Special Train (Saturday)

03415 Malda Town-Patna Special Train (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday)

03416 Patna-Malda Town Special Train (Thursday, Saturday and Monday)

03165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi Special Train (Saturday)

03166 Sitamari-Kholakata Special Train (Sunday)

03502 Asansol-Haldia Special Train (except Sunday)

03501 Haldia-Asansol Special Train (except Sunday)