Rain expected in parts of Delhi as mercury dips 2.3 degrees below normal to 4.6°C

Intermittent light rain was expected in isolated parts of Delhi on Friday, even as the air quality deteriorated to the “very poor” category, the mercury dipped 2.3 degrees below the normal to 4.6°C, and fog delayed at least 140 flights. The minimum temperature was the lowest for the month in two years since it was 3.5°C on January 16, 2024. A yellow alert remained in place for moderate to dense fog in parts of the city. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8°C on Thursday. It was expected to remain between 5-7°C on Saturday. The mercury was likely to go up to around 16-18°C on Friday, with chances of it dropping further over the weekend.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 325 (very poor) was recorded at 8am on Friday, compared to the 24-hour average of 280 (poor) at 4pm on Thursday and 289 on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Early Warning System said the AQI was expected to improve by the weekend and remain in the “poor” category over the next week.

A yellow alert remained in place for moderate to dense fog in parts of the city. Shallow to moderate fog was expected for the next few days. Light intermittent rain or drizzle was likely in places such as Mundaka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Buddha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, and Palam.

Trace rain was recorded in Safdarjung and Lodhi Road on Friday morning until 8:30am. Ayanagar received 0.8 mm of rain between 11.30pm on Thursday and 2.30am on Friday.