close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rain lashes several parts of Chennai

Rain lashes several parts of Chennai

ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Dec 03, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The rain came amid a well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Rain lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, on Saturday night.

Fishing boats docked at Kasimedu fishing harbour following the heavy rainfall forecast owing to Cyclone Michaung in the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (PTI)
Fishing boats docked at Kasimedu fishing harbour following the heavy rainfall forecast owing to Cyclone Michaung in the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (PTI)

The places in the city where heavy rain poured included Chrompet GST Road and Sholinganallur.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The rain came amid a well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several areas of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Saturday amid rainfall predictions by the India Meteorological Department.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, it has been raining at various places in Tiruvallur, especially in the coastal areas of Palaverkadu, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Sholavaram and others, since Saturday morning.

Because of the heavy rainfall situation in the district, Tiruvallur collector Prabhushankar visited the NDRF camp location here and briefed the team about the impeding Cyclone Michaung and preparedness.

Get Latest World News and Election Results along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out