Rain lashes several parts of Chennai

Rain lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, on Saturday night. Fishing boats docked at Kasimedu fishing harbour following the heavy rainfall forecast owing to Cyclone Michaung in the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (PTI)

The places in the city where heavy rain poured included Chrompet GST Road and Sholinganallur.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The rain came amid a well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several areas of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Saturday amid rainfall predictions by the India Meteorological Department.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, it has been raining at various places in Tiruvallur, especially in the coastal areas of Palaverkadu, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Sholavaram and others, since Saturday morning.

Because of the heavy rainfall situation in the district, Tiruvallur collector Prabhushankar visited the NDRF camp location here and briefed the team about the impeding Cyclone Michaung and preparedness.