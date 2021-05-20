Rain likely to reduce gradually over northwest India today: IMD

Rain over northwest India is likely to reduce in intensity gradually on Thursday as the depression over east Rajasthan has weakened, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The depression (remnant of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae) over east Rajasthan and neighbourhood moved northeastwards, weakened into a well marked low pressure area over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. It is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken gradually into a low pressure area during the next 24 hours. The remnant of the system is very likely to move further northeastwards to Uttar Pradesh during the next 36 hours.

A Western Disturbance is lying as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir. The depression would interact with the Western Disturbance. In addition, high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is also likely over northwest India. As a result, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is likely over northwest India (except Jammu & Kashmir) with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) at isolated places over Uttarakhand; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over northwest Uttar Pradesh; and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, rest parts of Uttar Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh was recorded on Wednesday. Rainfall activity is very likely to decrease from Thursday with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand; and isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of northwest India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over Uttarakhand and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Due to southerly or southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal over northeast India and cyclonic circulation over Assam at lower levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and northeastern states during May 19 to 20.