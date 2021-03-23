Rain, snow in Kashmir for 2nd day; Srinagar-Jammu NH closed for traffic

Heavy rains in plains and snow in upper parts of Kashmir continued for the second day on Tuesday and Srinagar Jammu national highway was closed for traffic due to landslides.

Tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded four to five inches of fresh snow. The rain and snow have brought a slight drop in the day and night temperatures in Kashmir, as well as in the winter capital of Jammu.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials in Srinagar said the upper reaches of the mountains are witnessing fresh snowfall.

The heavy rains triggered landslides at Panthal on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday, leading to its closure for traffic.

“No vehicular movement shall be allowed from either side on Jammu-Srinagar highway in view of inclement weather prediction issued by MeT department for the next few days,” a J&K traffic department spokesperson said.

March has witnessed back-to-back rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir.

IMD director Sonam Lotus said that there will be temporary halt in the ongoing rainfall, even as another rain system is developing and heading towards Jammu and Kashmir. “Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue till Tuesday evening. Thereafter, there will be decrease in the precipitation and light rainfall is expected on March 24,” he said.

Srinagar recorded a temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius (°C) during the night while Jammu recorded 14.9°C. Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as night temperature was recorded at minus 0.9°C.