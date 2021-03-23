Widespread rain likely over NW India today; maximum temps to rise from Friday

Many parts of western Himalayas and northwest India recorded widespread and moderate rain on Monday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely over northwest India on Tuesday also, according to India Meteorological Department.

A Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure, WD) in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies is affecting the region. An induced cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Rajasthan and is likely to move over Punjab by Tuesday. There is moisture incursion from north Arabian Sea over northwest India which is also likely to continue till Tuesday. Under the influence of all these meteorological features, widespread rainfall or snowfall and thunderstorm with lightning is likely over western Himalayan region (Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) till Tuesday. Hailstorm activity is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Wednesday.

Widespread rain and isolated hailstorm is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan till Tuesday. After the WD moves away on March 24, temperatures are likely to rise swiftly over northwest India.

“By March 26, Friday, maximum temperatures over Delhi and other parts of the north western plains could go up to 37°C to 38°C. There has been widespread rain in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. The impact of the intense Western Disturbance will continue till Tuesday. Light rain is expected in Delhi also. Today [Monday], only north and northswestern parts of Delhi have received rain,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Two cyclonic circulations have developed-- one over southeast Madhya Pradesh and another over coastal Karnataka in lower levels. Under the influence of these circulations, widespread rain is likely over most parts of central, west India and south peninsular India during the next three days. Hailstorm is also likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on Tuesday.