‘Raining FIRs’: SC protects YSRCP social media head from arrest

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to YSR Congress Party social media in-charge Sajjala Bhargav Reddy for two weeks to enable him move the high court for quashing of multiple cases against him, and remarked that the Andhra Pradesh government was “raining FIRs” on its political opponent. Sajjala Bhargav Reddy

A bench headed by justice Surya Kant passed the order on a petition filed by Reddy challenging the imposition of Section 111 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deals with organised crime. Claiming he already had six cases against him, Reddy apprehended arrest in four fresh FIRs lodged him last week over alleged objectionable social media posts against chief minister and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu.

“We direct the arrest of the petitioner shall remain stayed for a period of two weeks to enable him approach the high court,” the bench, also comprising justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said, leaving it to the high court’s discretion to continue the protection after considering the case on merits.

The court noted that any accused is entitled to pursue legal remedies, but refused to deal with the issue on merits, urging the high court to pass appropriate orders.

Noting the precarious situation in which the petitioner was placed, the bench, in a lighter vein, observed: “You (state) are raining FIRs on him. We are only trying to hire him an autorickshaw to reach AIIMS so that he can get there, see doctor and get first aid.”

Matching the wit, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appearing for the state government said, “You are letting him on fast track by putting him on a Concorde.”

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Siddharth Dave, who represented the YSRCP social media head, accused the state of using the BNS Section 111 to “cripple” dissent by opposition parties.