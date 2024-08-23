Rains lash parts of Delhi; weather department forecasts more rainy days ahead

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. Visuals showed commuters navigating heavy rains with waterlogging in many areas causing traffic snarls on several stretches.



August 2024 is set to become one of the rainiest months for Delhi as the city has recorded 269.9 mm of rainfall so far, marking the highest amount in a decade, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Water logging after heavy rain at Ring Road Near ITO Flyover in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

IMD data also shows that prior to 2024, August had the highest rainfall in recent years with 321 mm in 2013 and 378 mm in 2012. Delhi's maximum temperature reached 36.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday , which was 2.4 degree Celsius above the average, as reported by the weather department.

The IMD forecasted a mostly cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms for Friday, expecting maximum and minimum temperatures of 36 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively.

In addition to the overall rainfall, Delhi has also experienced more rainy days than usual this August. Typically, Safdarjung sees about 10.2 rainy days in August, but by August 22 this year, there have already been 11 such days, reflecting the exceptional intensity of the monsoon.

The record for August rainfall in Delhi is 583.3 mm, set in 1961, according to IMD data. The weather forecast for the next seven days predicts light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.

The Central Pollution Control Board reported that at 9 am, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was at 79, falling into the “satisfactory” category.

AQI levels are classified as follows, 0-50 is “good,” 51-100 is “satisfactory,” 101-200 is “moderate,” 201-300 is “poor,” 301-400 is “very poor,” and 401-500 is “severe.”

The IMD has forecast severe rainfall across Uttar Pradesh from August 23 to August 26 and over Rajasthan on August 27. It also said that there is likelihood of isolated very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on August 22 and 23, and in East Rajasthan on August 25.

With PTI inputs