Delhi-NCR rain: Heavy showers trigger severe waterlogging in many areas | Police issue traffic advisory

Parts of Delhi and Noida witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday. The downpour resulted in traffic congestion and people faced problems commuting due to the heavy rain. Severe waterlogging was witnessed near Ashram Bridge after incessant rainfall. Delhi NCR Rains: Commuters step out during morning rain at ITO and ring road.(Photo by Raj j K Raj / Hindustan Times)

Waterlogging on Minto Road led to parked vehicles getting submerged in water.

Visuals coming in from the agencies showed several locations like Ashram, Patel Chowk, and the New Delhi railway station facing severe waterlogging after slight rains.

Pedestrians try to wade through waterlogged roads. (Photo by Raj j K Raj / Hindustan Times)

Commuters step out during morning rain , at ITO India, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Photo by Raj j K Raj / Hindustan Times)

Delhi rain: Check traffic diversions below

In light of waterlogging at several places, the Delhi traffic police issued advisories on traffic diversions.

Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to potholes and waterlogging. Moreover, a cluster bus also broke down near Pillar No 510. Kindly avoid Mundka and take an alternate route accordingly.

Diversions were also put in place in places like Connaught Place outer circle, Minto Road, A Point (ITO Chowk), Rohtak Road, Geeta colony, and alternate routes were opened.

Traffic coming from Connaught Place on Minto Road can be diverted on Outer Circle Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road towards Turkman Gate/Kamla Market via Ranjeet Singh Flyover.

Traffic coming from R/A Kamla Market on Minto Road can be diverted on DDU Marg towards Connaught Place via Ranjeet Singh Flyover.

Traffic coming from W-Point/Tilak Marg will not be allowed on IP Marg and will be diverted on Bahadurshah Zatar Marg (BSZ Marg).

Traffic coming from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg (DDU Marg) and Delhi Gate (BSZ Marg) will not be allowed on IP Marg and will be diverted on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg).

Commuters coming from Bahadurgarh destined to Peeragarhi are requested to take Jharodha-Najafgarh route or via UER-II and then Najafgarh-Nangloi Road to reach Peeragarhi.

Similarly, commuters coming from Peeragarhi are requested to take Outer Ring Road-District Centre Janakpuri-Najafgarh to reach Bahadurgarh or Tikri Border.

The commuters may use the Rajghat Side towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

Commuters coming from Trans Yamuna & Rajghat Depot side (Barricading at loop coming towards Outer Ring Road on Raja Ram Kohli Marg).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light/moderate rainfall for the entire Delhi and southwest NCR on Tuesday. The IMD has warned of a moderate-to-intense spell over Central and East Delhi in the morning hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand. Heavy rain at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.