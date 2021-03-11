Rains, light snowfall continue in Kashmir, improvement likely from March 16
- In the light of the current erratic weather, the farmers in Jammu and Kashmir have been advised to avoid spraying orchards and suspend other farm operations till March 15th.
Snow and rains continued in many parts of Kashmir on Thursday. It was raining since morning in many parts including north Kashmir as well as Srinagar, while the higher reaches received snow. The weather office expects the precipitation to continue for the next 36 hours.
"We expect light to moderate rains and snow for the next 36 hours," meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said.
The meteorological department has predicted erratic weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next five days, urging farmers to avoid spraying during this period.
Director of meteorological department, Sonam Lotus said weather will remain erratic till March 15.
“Expect widespread intermittent light to moderate rain and snow (higher reaches) mainly during 11-12th of March and also on 14th. Overall improvement most likely from 16th till the next spell,” he said
Lotus said the weather may affect Banihal-Ramban, Zojila highways as the precipitation was likely to cause landslides and snow slides.
He also urged farmers to suspend their operations for the time being.
“Farmers are advised to avoid spraying orchards and other farm operations till 15th,” he said.
Rains and snow have hit parts of Kashmir valley intermittently since Sunday, bringing down the temperatures.
The maximum temperature on Wednesday in Srinagar was 10.8 degree Celsius while it was 6.8 degrees Celsius during the night. In Pahalgam and Gulmarg, the minimum temperatures plunged to 1.6 degrees C and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius respectively.
In the Union territory of Ladakh, the minimum temperature was minus 4.7 degrees C in Leh, while in Kargil, temperature was at minus 4.0 degrees C. The coldest place of the country, Drass, recorded minus 10.1 degrees Celsius.
She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
