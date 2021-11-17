Rains to continue over Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka

Bengaluru continued to receive heavy rains as it recorded over 50 mm on Monday night. According to data by the Indian Meteorological Department-Bengaluru, the city received 52 mm of rains as recorded at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The IMD’s forecast indicates a few more spells of rains and thundershowers are expected in Bengaluru and parts of the state on Wednesday.

There was some respite on Tuesday as the sun showed up during the day but light rains and cloudy weather continued across the city.

The area around HAL airport recorded 50 mm of rains while the Bengaluru International Airport recorded around 36.4 mm of rains on Monday night.

Bengaluru has received copious and unseasonal rains in the months of October and November that has exacerbated the already crumbling infrastructure in one of India’s most populous cities.

Temperatures dipped to a maximum of 27 degrees and a minimum of 19 degrees.

The heavy rains has left much of the city in a pile of slushy mess as motorists and pedestrians struggle to make their way through the downpour.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) continues to make assurances of fixing the city’s infrastructure woes even though there appears nothing on ground that inspires confidence for the over 12 million residents.

Rains are expected to continue over other parts of Karnataka, the IMD said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka & south interior Karnataka and at few places over north interior Karnataka,” the IMD said.

It added that heavy rain likely at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of coastal Karnataka and Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagar, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts of South Interior Karnataka.

There were also thunderstorm warning over some places in coastal and south interior Karnataka.