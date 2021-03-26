Raipur bans entry to tourist spots amid Covid-19 spike

RAIPUR : The Raipur district administration on Thursday banned the entry of people at tourism spots and prohibited religious, social, political and other gathering to contain the spread of Covid-19 after a fresh spike in cases has hit Chhattisgarh hard over the past 11 days, leading to more than 100 deaths.

Raipur has also made seven days’ home quarantine mandatory for anyone entering the city from other states.

Chhattisgarh reported 2,419 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the state’s highest single-day spike in the last four months. On November 23 last year, Chhattisgarh had recorded 2,061 cases. Raipur district reported 573 new cases on Thursday.

With 14 more Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the statewide toll mounted to 4,025, a health official said. Officials said that cases have been rising sharply since March 13, when Chhattisgarh recorded 543 cases.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the district administration, Holi celebrations and other public gatherings have been banned (Holi falls on March 29), although the ritual of ‘Holika Dahan’, the previous evening, has been permitted in groups of no larger than five people.

“All kinds of religious festivals, cultural and political programmes, sports, exhibitions and fairs, functions and public programmes have been banned. Religious places will remain open for only paying obeisance and people can enter places of worship individually, but organising any kind of group or public programmes will be prohibited,” the statement said