Raipur reports record single-day surge, 56 fresh Covid-19 positive cases

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:20 IST

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur reported 56 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Thursday, a single-day record high among the 28 districts in the state over the past 15 days, officials said.

State health department data showed that Raipur reported 15 Covid-19 positive cases between March 18 and April 30, but from June 1 to July 10 the figure climbed to 556, a record for any district in the state, amid growing concerns among officials how to contain the viral outbreak.

On Thursday, three members of the family of the mayor of the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC), were among the 56 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported in the city, including eight jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two government doctors and seven police personnel, officials said.

“Raipur has 68 active containment zones, as the state capital is reporting around 13 Covid-19 positive cases daily. Raipur is the worst-affected place in Chhattisgarh, as far as the viral outbreak is concerned,” said a state health official.

Niharika Barik Singh, health secretary, Chhattisgarh, put the reasons behind the spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Raipur in perspective.

“Several international travellers are found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease. Moreover, many people from outside the state are coming to Raipur, a business hub, for trade amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions. Goods trucks are also coming to Raipur daily. No wonder, the city is the most susceptible to the viral outbreak,” Singh said.

State officials also cited that aggressive daily testing has led to a spike in Covid-19 positive cases of late.

“Raipur is testing up to 800 swab samples daily, which is exponentially higher than other districts in the state. All those, who have come in contact with a Covid-19 patient, are being mandatorily tested,” said Saurabh Kumar, commissioner, RMC.

On Thursday, Chhattisgarh reported 146 Covid-19 positive cases, as the state’s tally stood at 3,679, and a death related to the viral outbreak at a hospital in Raipur.

The state has recorded 761 active Covid-19 positive cases and 15 deaths to date, the officials added.