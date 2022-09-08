'Raj Bhavan humiliated': Telangana guv tears into team KCR over protocol lapse

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said her office was humiliated by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation in the state as she was not allowed to hoist the national flag on Republic Day. She said the southern state created history by discriminating against a woman governor.

"The state will write history on how a woman governor was discriminated against. I was denied the governor's address and the hoisting of the flag on Republic Day. Even now wherever I go, protocol is not followed. The (governor’s) office should be respected," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Soundararajan was addressing the "Beginning of Fourth Year in the Service of People of Telangana" ceremony at the Raj Bhavan when she made the remarks. The governor further said that if a top elected representative does not attend an event organised by her, their office should at least notify the Raj Bhavan about the same. “The proper protocol should be followed. Because these things will be written in the history of Telangana.”

She also hit out at Rao, also known as KCR, for not attending the recent meeting of chief ministers of southern states that was chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah.

“Recently, there was a southern zonal conference, which I attended as the Lt Governor of Puducherry, and 75 per cent of the concerns discussed were from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Why didn't the chief minister (KCR) attend when all the other chief ministers did? When the Union home minister is present to fix the problem, what is the matter with you (KCR)? Why are you not making use of the opportunity that has been provided to you? This is why you should have good terms with the central government,” she said.

Highlighting the poor condition of Telangana’s health infrastructure, the governor said government hospitals are deteriorating, and the director of a government hospital is being treated at a private hospital. Politicians are too receiving treatment at private facilities.

“Individuals come to me if they are facing any issue. If they (government) are executing their duties and if every public official is approachable then why are individuals coming to me with their issues,” she added.

“When I visit districts, SPs and collectors come without following the process. I'm not sure where they are getting their orders from and why they're not showing up,” she added.

She added that she had raised a few issues with the government, but they were never addressed.

"They tell governors can't go here and there, but there are no boundaries for a governor. My intention is only to help the people and everything is for the people's service," said Soundararajan.

(With inputs from agency)

