Raj Bhavan rejects reports of Guv unveiling bust of himself

Days after West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose came under fire on social media for ostensibly unveiling a bust of himself at the Raj Bhawan, his office on Monday sought to clarify the “misinterpretations” about an event it said was “far from a ceremonial self-inauguration”. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose next to a bust of himself at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. (PTI)

Bose, who completed two years in office on November 23, attended an event at the Raj Bhavan, including an exhibition, a sit-and-draw competition and a tree-plantation drive.

The Indian Museum, under the Union ministry of culture is one of the oldest and largest museums in Asia, shared images of the event on X which showed the governor standing next to a bust of himself.

“In alignment with His Excellency’s (HE) vision to foster creativity and cultural appreciation, we proudly hosted the unveiling of a bust of Dr CV Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal. Sculpted by the talented Shri Partha Saha of the Indian Museum, was unveiled by HE himself,” the Indian Museum said.

The photos drew a sharp response from various leaders.

“West Bengal Governor CV Ananda unveils own statue at Raj Bhavan, faces political backlash! This is so stupid! No wonder this fellow was rejected as Secretary to the Govt of India — and has been politicking ruthlessly, thereafter, in a Zero-Merit party!” Jawhar Sircar, former TMC Rajya Sabha member, wrote on X.

“Shame! Despicable ego!” SY Quraishi, former chief election commissioner of India, wrote on X.

Following the backlash, the office of the governor rejected the criticism, saying the bust was presented to Bose by a sculptor

“In a heartfelt moment of ‘people-connect’, Honourable Governor received a bust of himself, sculpted by a ‘common’ sculptor who had never met the Hon’ble Governor face to face, or never been to Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. Residing in the interior parts of West Bengal, he dreamt of presenting his art-work to His Excellency for completing two-profound years as the leader of the state, with a sculpture which was a tribute born from deep admiration,” the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X on Monday.

“The unveiling was far from a ceremonial self-inauguration; instead, it was a moment that reflected the profound humility and graciousness of His Excellency Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose, who respects the collective spirit of the ‘people’; and unveiled the dream of a ‘common man’,” the Raj Bhavan said.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress, which shares a strained relationship with Bose, was quick to react.

“Everyone saw what happened at the event. This chair has high dignity. The Governor has understood that by unveiling his own bust he has disrespected the chair and hence is now saying that some artisan presented the bust to him and he just uncovered it to see it,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader, said.

Bose took over as the Bengal governor from his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is now the vice president of India, on November 23, 2022.

Since then, Bose has had several run-ins with the West Bengal government over a number of issues, including the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities, and alleged snooping of Kolkata Police personnel in his office.