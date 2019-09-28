Rajasthan minor kills herself after gang rape: Cops

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:22 IST

A minor girl, who was allegedly gang-raped, committed suicide by jumping into a water tank in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said Saturday. The girl, police said, was pregnant and was being threatened by the accused to undergo abortion.

Barmer acting superintendent of police Khiwn Singh Bhati, said the 15-year-old girl committed suicide on September 22, after which her parents lodged a case of unnatural death.

However, following another complaint in the matter, sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code were added to the case.

“In this matter, initially the victim’s parents lodged a case of unnatural death at Rageshwari police station on September 23. After post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites. But after cremation, on September 24, another complaint was filed alleging gang-rape and threat,” Bhati said.

According to police, the victim’s parents in the complaint alleged that five people raped their daughter and recorded a video of the incident. They claimed that their daughter was pregnant, and the accused were threatening the girl and forcing her to undergo abortion, the complaint added.

Police said the girl told her mother of the incident on September 18. On September 22, when the girl was alone at home, the accused reached there and forced her to undergo an abortion. The accused allegedly threatened to circulate the video on social media, the complaint said.

The complainants alleged that after being threatened by the accused, their daughter committed suicide by jumping into a water tank on September 22.

Police said they were waiting for the postmortem report for further investigations. Police have booked five persons in the case.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 23:34 IST