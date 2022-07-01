Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raj Thackeray's 2 suggestions to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: 'Be alert and...'

Raj Thackeray who created the entire Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra days before the rebellion by Eknath Shinde which finally saw a change of guard in the state congratulated Shinde but not without his advice. 
Raj Thackeray has advised new chief minister Eknath Shinde to take measured steps. 
Published on Jul 01, 2022 07:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As Eknath Shinde took the oath and became the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday after 9 days of political battle, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray offered him two suggestions. Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's cousin Raj Thackeray had also walked the same road as he had rebelled against Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray in 2005 following a power struggle between him and Uddhav Thackeray. Also Read | Maharashtra crisis: Conceded CM’s chair but key portfolios to remain with BJP

‘Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik is CM’- Eknath Shinde thanks Devendra Fadnavis | Top 10 developments

"Be alert. Take measured steps," Raj Thackeray advised Eknath Shinde after Thursday's swearing-in. "Providence has given you this opportunity. I hope you will prove it with your performance," Raj Thackeray said expressing his happiness as Shinde became the chief minister.

RELATED STORIES

Raj Thackeray had maintained a low profile as Maharashtra witnessed the political coup. However, Eknath Shinde was believed to have spoken to Raj Thackeray twice amid the doldrums -- but mainly to enquire about his health as the MNS chief underwent surgery recently.

After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, the MNS chief posted a public message on Twitter taking a veiled dig at Uddhav as he said, "When one mistakes good fortune as one's personal accomplishment, therein begins the journey towards the decline." The MNS chief implied that the CM's chair was Uddhav Thackeray's good fortune that he attained after the Shiv Sena joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, walking out of its alliance with the BJP -- not something that Uddhav earned.

Raj Thackeray's Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker dare -- where he said his party members will play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if the illegal loudspeakers are not removed from religious places -- created a stir in Maharashtra days before Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

HT News Desk

