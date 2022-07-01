‘Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik is CM’- Eknath Shinde thanks Devendra Fadnavis| Top 10

After more than a week of huge political turmoil, Maharashtra saw yet another unanticipated development on Thursday when Eknath Shinde took over as the chief minister and the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took charge as his deputy. Even though the BJP has more legislators, Shinde will hold the top post now after rebelling against Uddhav Thackreray; he had quit on Wednesday as the chief minister while the Supreme Court cleared the deck for the floor test in the state assembly.

Here are ten points to sum up the political developments in Maharashtra:

1. "My colleagues and entire Maharashtra is happy that Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister of the state. Fadnavis has shown a big heart by giving me the opportunity to become chief minister,” Shinde, 58, told reporters after taking charge.

2. From Gujarat’s Surat to Assam’s Guwahati and then Goa, the rebel faction moved from one BJP-ruled state to another in a span of nearly a week as high drama unfolded with the power tussle reaching the Supreme Court earlier this week.

3. While Devendra Fadnavis was expected to take charge as the chief minister, he took over as Shinde’s deputy. In 2019, Fadnavis - after an unceremonious exit as the Shiv Sena withdrew the alliance - had said he would return to power.

4. After taking charge, Shinde declared that a “floor test would have been a mere formality” as he had support of over 150 MLAs in the 288-member state assembly.

5. Sources have told HT that the BJP is likely to keep key portfolios.

6. The new coalition partners would have to strike a balancing act now with nine of rebel MLAs having served as ministers before.

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Fadnavis-Shinde duo. “I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights,” the Prime Minister tweeted for the Shiv Sena leader .

8. “Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory,” PM Modi said.

9. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray too congratulated his successor. “Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!” the former chief minister tweeted.

10. NCP chief and former union minister Sharad Pawar, however, took a swipe. "I think Fadnavis has not accepted the number two position happily. His facial expression said it all. (But) He is from Nagpur and he has worked as a `swayamsevak' (with the RSS) and there, when an order comes, it has to be followed," the NCP chief told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON