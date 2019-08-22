Raj Thackeray reaches ED office for questioning in IL&FS case

india

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office for questioning in the IL&FS investigation even as police threw a security ring in the area.

There is huge police deployment both at his residence as well as in South Mumbai to prevent party workers from creating any law and order problems.

Thackeray’s wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter Urvashi accompanied him from their ‘Krishna Kunj’ residence in Shivaji Park.

Top MNS leaders like Bala Nandgaonkar and Avinash Abyankar arrived at Thackeray’s residence as they were slated to accompany him to the ED office. Earlier in the morning, MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri were detained by the police. Raj Thackeray has appealed twice to his supporters in the last two days not to indulge in violence or gather at the ED’s office.

The ED on Sunday issued a notice to Thackeray in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case involving the IL&FS group. Thackeray was one of the founding partners of Kohinoor CTNL, into which IL&FS had invested Rs 225 crore.

He was one of the partners who purchased Kohinoor Mill no 3 for Rs 441 crore in 2005, but had exited the project within three years. In September, 2018 the IL&FS suffered losses and several of its executives were arrested. The ED is probing its case during which Thackeray’s name cropped up.

On Thursday, Raj Thackeray received support from his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the question by the ED in the IL&FS case.

“I do not think anything will come out from the ED inquiry. We will wait for a day or two and see,” Uddhav said. The Sena chief’s support came as a surprise to many as the the two campaigned bitterly against each other during the Lok Sabha polls.

