Rajasthan: 14 workers of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in Kolihan mine after lift collapses

Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district when a vertical lift collapsed on Tuesday. Rescue operations started on Tuesday night, and some of the officials are likely injured in the incident, police said. Rescue operations underway to rescue trapped HCL workers (Photo - PTI/X)

Praveen Nayak, superintendent of police of Neem ka Thana district, told news agency PTI that a rescue team reached the spot of the incident. Till now, no casualties from the mine lift collapse have been reported.

The vertical shaft used for transporting personnel collapsed in the Kolihan mine in the district, and the Hindustan Copper officials are stuck at a depth of several hundred metres. Rescue operations are currently underway.

BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar reached the spot soon after the incident was reported to take stock of the situation. The shaft collapsed at around 8 pm on Tuesday night, and ambulances and rescue teams reached the spot shortly after, asked to prepare for an emergency situation.

“I had gone to Haryana for election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here,” Dharampal Gurjar told ANI.

The BJP MLA further said, “The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here... The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualty so far, definitely everyone will come out safely.”

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the state-owned company went inside the mine for an inspection. When they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or 'cage' broke due to which around 14 people were stuck, the police said.

Attempts are being made to move the lift manually and extract the trapped personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)