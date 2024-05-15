 Rajasthan: 14 workers of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in Kolihan mine after lift collapses | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan: 14 workers of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in Kolihan mine after lift collapses

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 15, 2024 06:23 AM IST

14 officials of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped inside a mine after a lift collapsed in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana.

Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district when a vertical lift collapsed on Tuesday. Rescue operations started on Tuesday night, and some of the officials are likely injured in the incident, police said.

Rescue operations underway to rescue trapped HCL workers (Photo - PTI/X)
Rescue operations underway to rescue trapped HCL workers (Photo - PTI/X)

Praveen Nayak, superintendent of police of Neem ka Thana district, told news agency PTI that a rescue team reached the spot of the incident. Till now, no casualties from the mine lift collapse have been reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The vertical shaft used for transporting personnel collapsed in the Kolihan mine in the district, and the Hindustan Copper officials are stuck at a depth of several hundred metres. Rescue operations are currently underway.

BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar reached the spot soon after the incident was reported to take stock of the situation. The shaft collapsed at around 8 pm on Tuesday night, and ambulances and rescue teams reached the spot shortly after, asked to prepare for an emergency situation.

Read more: Mumbai hoarding collapse: Accused named in 23 criminal cases, was arrested on rape charges

“I had gone to Haryana for election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here,” Dharampal Gurjar told ANI.

The BJP MLA further said, “The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here... The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualty so far, definitely everyone will come out safely.”

Read more: Abduction, extortion case against 10 Ludhiana cops in Rajasthan

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the state-owned company went inside the mine for an inspection. When they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or 'cage' broke due to which around 14 people were stuck, the police said.

Attempts are being made to move the lift manually and extract the trapped personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Rajasthan: 14 workers of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in Kolihan mine after lift collapses

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On