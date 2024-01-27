Hindustan Copper Limited to recruit Graduate Engineer Trainee through GATE score, apply from Jan 29

Hindustan Copper Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Graduate Engineer Trainee posts. The recruitment will be done through the GATE score. The application process will commence on January 29 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 19. Candidates can apply through the official site of Hindustan Copper at hindustancopper.com. Hindustan Copper Limited recruitment drive to fill 40 vacancies

Hindustan Copper Limited Recruitment 2024: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies.

Hindustan Copper Limited eligibility criteria: Applicant should have qualified for the GATE Examination in 2021/2022/2023 and have a valid GATE score of 2021 / 2022 / 2023.

Hindustan Copper Limited age limit: The minimum age of the Graduate Engineer Trainee is 28 years.

Hindustan Copper Limited applictaion fee: All other candidates, including PwBDs, are excused from paying fees. The General, OBC, and EWS candidates must pay a non-refundable application processing charge of ₹500

Hindustan Copper Limited selection process: The selection process for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee will be a two-step process with the weightage assigned to each step given here- GATE score having 70 per cent weightage and Personal Interview having 30 per cent weightage.

