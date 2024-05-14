At least 10 police personnel of the Ludhiana police commissionerate have been booked by the Rajasthan Police for “kidnapping” a 22-year-old man from Jhanwar village of Jodhpur, trying to extort money and implicating him in a case of drug peddling. The youth, identified as Manveer Beniwal, has been preparing for the Rajasthan civil service examination. Abduction, extortion case against 10 Ludhiana cops in Rajasthan

According to Prema Ram, father of Manveer, the latter went missing on March 6 so he filed a complaint two days later. Meanwhile, the Ludhiana police lodged an FIR against Manveer on March 8, claiming that they had arrested him near Sherpur Chowk when he alighted from a passenger bus. The Ludhiana police also claimed that they seized 2-kg opium from his possession. A case under Section 18 of the NDPS Act was lodged against Manveer at the Division number 6 police station.

Contrary to the claims of the Ludhiana police, the FIR (a copy of which is with HT) of the Rajasthan Police mentions that the latter came across CCTVs installed at the toll barriers at Nagore road and Nokha in Rajasthan in which the Ludhiana cops were seen taking the man in their vehicle.

Prema Ram alleged that Punjab cops demanded ₹15 lakh from him to set his son free. He alleged that when he reached Ludhiana to pursue the case, the “errant” police officials threatened to implicate him in a case. He met senior officials too, but they did not pay heed. He filed complaints with the Punjab director general of police (DGP) and the chief minister, but to no avail.

The Ludhiana cops, against whom the case has been registered, are Inspector Inderjeet, ASIs Raj Kumar, Subegh Singh and constables Manjinder Singh, Gurpinder Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Basant Lal, Dhanwant Singh, Harpreet Kaur and Satnam Singh. Inspector Inderjeet was the station house officer of the Division number 6 police station at that time.

The FIR has been lodged at the Jhanwar police station of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Sections 363, 365, 384, 385, 167, 193, 195, 201, 204, 465, 471, 343, 120B of the IPC and Sections 18, 29, 27 (A), 58 (1) and (a) of the NDPS Act have been slapped.