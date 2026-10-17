At least 7 killed, 10 injured as vehicle plunges 20 feet off Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured after a tempo traveller carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam temple plunged nearly 20 feet into a seasonal drain after breaking through a divider on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota district on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 7 am, killing four passengers on the spot, while three others died on the way to hospital.

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Police officers said that the Tempo Traveller was carrying around 20 passengers, most of whom were residents of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh. They had left Betul on Friday night to visit the Khatu Shyam temple in Reengus, Sikar district.

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Seemliya Station House Officer (SHO) Nand Singh said that the vehicle had crossed the Karadiya toll plaza and was heading towards Sultanpur when the driver lost control. The vehicle broke through the divider, plunged into the drain and crashed into a wall.

The accident took place around 7 am, killing four passengers on the spot, while three others died on the way to hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The impact severely damaged the front portion of the vehicle, trapping several passengers inside. Police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact severely damaged the front portion of the vehicle, trapping several passengers inside. Police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

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Villagers and passers-by rushed to the spot and started helping the passengers. Police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rescue personnel and emergency ambulance teams subsequently joined the operation, officers said, adding that an NHAI crane was deployed to retrieve the badly damaged vehicle.

“Four ambulances were immediately dispatched to the accident site after authorities received information about the incident,” Sultanpur Block Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajesh Samar said.

The injured were taken to the New Hospital attached to Kota Medical College and MBS Hospital for treatment. The condition of several passengers remains critical.

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Police have started an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the accident. In a post on X, he wrote, “The news of several people losing their lives in a road accident involving a minibus travelling from Bhopal to Khatu Shyamji in Kota district’s Simliya police station area is deeply saddening and heartbreaking.” He added, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery.”