Man on way to father’s funeral, 10-year-old nephew die in crash on Dwarka Expressway

A 47-year-old man who was on his way to attend his father’s funeral and his 10-year-old nephew were killed after a speeding unidentified vehicle hit them on the Dwarka Expressway on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place between 4 am and 4.10 am when Khan reached the expressway service road near Sector 99, police said. (HT)

Police identified the victims as Sahajat Khan, who lived in Mewka in Gurugram’s Wajirpur, and his nephew, who lived in Garhi, both originally from Uttar Pradesh. Khan was riding the scooter while his nephew was in the pillion seat, police said.

According to police, Khan’s father, Daulat Khan, had died at a hospital in Bareilly on Monday, and Khan was on his way to perform his last rites.

The accident took place between 4 am and 4.10 am when Khan reached the expressway service road near Sector 99, police said.

An unidentified speeding vehicle had hit the duo and flung them several feet away from the road, police said, adding that a commuter alerted police after they spotted them.

A senior police officer said that the duo was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10A and were declared dead on arrival. “We contacted Khan’s brother-in-law, Iliyas Raza, in Bareilly and identified the victims,” he said.

“Our family is in a state of shock. He survived with his wife, two sons and two daughters, both minors,” he said.

Gulamuddin Khan, father of the 10-year-old, said Shahajat had shifted to Gurugram two months back.

“He was helping me in my metal scraping business. His family had alerted him about his father’s death by 2.30 am. He told me about the situation, and I asked him to leave immediately on my scooter. My younger son accompanied him,” he said, adding that a few minutes later he received a call regarding their road accident.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that they were scanning CCTV camera footage from near the spot to identify the vehicle that hit them.

“An FIR was in the process of being registered at Sector 10 police station. Bodies will be handed over to the families after autopsy on Wednesday,” he added.