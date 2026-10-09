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Two killed, four injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota

Two people were killed and more than four others injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota district early Friday

Published on: Oct 9, 2026, 17:06:24 IST
By Yogendra Mahawar, Kota
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Two people were killed and more than four others injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota district early Friday, with police suspecting that a truck parked on the highway for nearly two days triggered the accident.

The collision occurred between Rajasthan ‘s Balapur and Gopalpura, police said
The collision occurred between Rajasthan ‘s Balapur and Gopalpura, police said

The collision occurred between Rajasthan ‘s Balapur and Gopalpura, police said. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Kaithoon station house officer Manoj Sikarwar said a truck travelling from Delhi towards Mumbai was parked along the expressway due to a technical fault. A team of mechanics had reached the spot in a Bolero to repair it when two trucks approaching from behind at high speed allegedly rammed into the stationary truck and the utility vehicle, according to eyewitnesses.

One person travelling in the Bolero died on the spot, while another injured person died during treatment at a hospital. One of the deceased was identified as Sachin, a resident of Kotputli near Jaipur. Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the second victim, officers said.

Police reached the spot and used cranes to move the damaged vehicles to the side to prevent further collisions. The accident also triggered a lengthy traffic jam on one side of the expressway, which took around two hours to clear.

According to preliminary information, the truck had been parked at the spot for nearly two days. Police questioned why it had not been removed despite the potential danger to motorists, particularly on an expressway where vehicles travel at speeds exceeding 100 kmph.

Police said further action would be taken based on a complaint filed by the victims’ families.

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Home/India News/Two Killed, Four Injured In Multi-vehicle Pile-up On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Kota
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