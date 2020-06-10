Rajasthan announces guidelines for interstate travel as Covid-19 cases rise

india

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:46 IST

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced that interstate movement will be regulated in view of an “unprecedented surge” in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Home department - all persons going out of the state will need to obtain a pass for travel from the district collector and Superintendent of Police. If the permit is issued by a sub-divisional magistrate, Deputy SP or the local police station, then they have to inform the collector or SP.

According to the order signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Rajeeva Swarup, counters will be setup at airports, railway stations and bus stands to provide on the spot passes after due verification of IDs.

For those traveling outside the state by road (other than scheduled bus), screening of persons of and verification of pass/ID will be done at the check post to be set up at the borders.

People traveling outside the state via flight, train or bus with prior reservation on June 10; and in case of emergency (death, accident in immediate family or hospitalization) will be exempted.

Guidelines of the ministry of home affairs for Indian nationals stranded outside will be followed for those arriving in the state through international flights. The people arriving by domestic flights, train or bus will be screened again. People driving in will be screened at check posts.

“There has been a recent unprecedented upsurge in Covid19 cases in the state since the phased opening up of lockdown with effect from June 1. Also, it has come to notice of the state government that certain persons from hotspots and other areas, under the prevailing system of free movement, travelled outside the state after Covid testing and before their report was received, which turned out positive subsequently, posing threat to wherever they go,” Swarup said in his order.

“Keeping in view the efforts made by the state government till date for preventing the spread of Covid-19, and in the interest of public safety, it has become necessary to regulate the interstate movement of persons. Accordingly, the directions have been issued, which will remain effective till further orders and till such time that the present situation is reviewed,” he said.

Rajasthan is the fifth worst-affected state in the country in terms of coronavirus tally after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

The western state reported 123 new Covid-19 cases till 10:30 am on Wednesday, taking its tally 11, 368, according to the state health department. This includes 256 deaths.