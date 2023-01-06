Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau withdraws order on accused amid flak

Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau withdraws order on accused amid flak

india news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 10:04 PM IST

The opposition had hugely criticised the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) order.

The order was withdrawn on Friday. (HT Photo/Representational use)
BySachin Saini

After facing criticism, the Rajasthan government on Friday withdrew the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) order on prohibiting the release of photos and names of those involved in corruption cases. The ACB on Wednesday had directed its officials to not reveal the names or share the photos of the “accused and suspects in a bribery case until they are convicted by a court”.

On Wednesday, newly-appointed ACB additional director general Hemant Priyadarshy had issued the order shortly after taking charge. Following direction by the state government, the officer withdrew the order on Friday with immediate effect “The order has been withdrawn with immediate effect,” the statement underlined.

Commenting on the development, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore tweeted, “Better late than never. Despite Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot having number of advisors, he is not been given correct advice. Those who tell about the compliance of the order of the Supreme Court take it back on the second day. My personal advice is, if you stay away from these advisors and decide on the advice of the public, then you will not have to face any trouble.”

On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was reacting to the questions regarding the ACB order when he said: “If it is in my control, I would take the rapist and gangsters to markets and hold a public parade. If in my control, I would get their hair of the rapist cut and paraded in public so that the whole public would see that he is the rapist.” However, he added that this cannot be done.

He also stated that the order was issued on technical ground, on the basis of an order by a three judges bench of the Supreme Court. “It has come out in the media that the SC decision was for some other purpose, I will get it examined and if needed, the order will be withdrawn… it is not a big deal,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism....view detail

Topics
rajasthan ashok gehlot
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP