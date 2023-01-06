Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau withdraws order on accused amid flak

After facing criticism, the Rajasthan government on Friday withdrew the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) order on prohibiting the release of photos and names of those involved in corruption cases. The ACB on Wednesday had directed its officials to not reveal the names or share the photos of the “accused and suspects in a bribery case until they are convicted by a court”.

On Wednesday, newly-appointed ACB additional director general Hemant Priyadarshy had issued the order shortly after taking charge. Following direction by the state government, the officer withdrew the order on Friday with immediate effect “The order has been withdrawn with immediate effect,” the statement underlined.

Commenting on the development, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore tweeted, “Better late than never. Despite Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot having number of advisors, he is not been given correct advice. Those who tell about the compliance of the order of the Supreme Court take it back on the second day. My personal advice is, if you stay away from these advisors and decide on the advice of the public, then you will not have to face any trouble.”

On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was reacting to the questions regarding the ACB order when he said: “If it is in my control, I would take the rapist and gangsters to markets and hold a public parade. If in my control, I would get their hair of the rapist cut and paraded in public so that the whole public would see that he is the rapist.” However, he added that this cannot be done.

He also stated that the order was issued on technical ground, on the basis of an order by a three judges bench of the Supreme Court. “It has come out in the media that the SC decision was for some other purpose, I will get it examined and if needed, the order will be withdrawn… it is not a big deal,” he added.

