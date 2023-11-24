Ashok Gehlot shares Sachin Pilot's video message after PM Modi's ‘infighting’ jab

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday shared a video post on X (formerly Twitter) of Congress leader Sachin Pilot urging people to vote for his party in the upcoming assembly election, putting to rest speculations of an intra-party dispute between both the senior leaders in the state. This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election, took an indirect dig at both leaders referring to the power tussle between them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (PTI)

Earlier, PM Modi pointed out that despite both the ‘rivals’ within the grand old party shaking hands on multiple occasions over the years, there has been no reconciliation between them. “In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run out each other,” the Prime Minister said.

Referring that it is a thing of the past, Pilot tried to downplay the speculations about the feud. “We met (Congress president Mallikarjun) Kharge and (Rahul) Gandhi... the party took cognisance (of my concerns)… The party high command told me to forgive and forget, and move on,” NDTV reported quoting the former Rajasthan deputy CM.

On the use of barbs such as ‘nikamma’ by the Rajasthan CM, Pilot said, “Leave it! Who said what… I can be responsible for what I have said or not said. We should maintain dignity in political discussions.”

Gehlot also had to face questions on matters related to the delay in the distribution of poll tickets to party members of the Sachin Pilot camp. The Rajasthan CM refuted reports that alleged his role in the delay and said was taking decisions in favour of Pilot's supporters while dismissing any differences within the Rajasthan unit of the Congress.

“The pain of the opposition regarding the selection process is that why are there no differences in the Congress party. I am sure you are talking about Sachin Pilot. All the decisions are being made by everyone's opinion. I am participating in the decisions of Sachin Pilot's supporters, in their favour,” Gehlot said at a press conference.

What is the Gehlot vs Pilot ‘feud’?

Rajasthan witnessed a political crisis after Pilot with 18 of his faithful MLAs camped in Delhi and Haryana which led Gehlot to fire him from the second-in-command's position. The political blame game ensued. While Gehlot alleged Pilot camp of conspiring with the BJP to destabilise his government, the other side responded with their set of allegations.

