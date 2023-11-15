Congress candidate from Rajasthan dies during treatment at AIIMS, CM condoles demise
Nov 15, 2023 11:49 AM IST
Rajasthan assembly polls: The candidate died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital.
The Congress' candidate from Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, died during treatment at the AIIMS-Delhi, party leaders said here on Wednesday. He was 75.
Koonar, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12.
Koonar died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital. He was also suffering from hypertension.
Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25.
