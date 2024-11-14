Rajasthan bypolls: SDM assaulted, stones pelted, vehicles torched in Tonk; 60 arrested

A major violence broke out in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Tonk district after Independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly slapped sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary at a polling station on Wednesday. Charred remains of vehicles after violence erupted outside a polling booth(PTI)

The incident, which took place in Tonk district’s Samravata village, led to violence, arson, and clashes between police and supporters of Meena, who is running as an Independent candidate in the poll-bound constituency.

Ajmer range inspector-general of police Om Prakash confirmed that 60 people were arrested following the chaos that ensued after the alleged assault.

"There was a ruckus, stone pelting, and arson incident in Samravata village late last night when police tried to apprehend Naresh Meena, Independent candidate for Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency by-polls in Tonk district after he allegedly physically assaulted SDM Amit Chaudhary at a polling booth yesterday," he said.

"Many vehicles were set on fire and vandalised. So far, 60 people have been arrested in this case," Prakash told news agency ANI.

Naresh Meena's response

Independent candidate Meena told news agency PTI that the district collector and SP were responsible for the entire episode. "All 60 people who have been arrested are innocent. If anyone should be punished, then it should be me," he said.

In response to the incident, Meena had taken to social media platform X earlier, stating, “Main theek hu... na dare the na darenge, aage ki ranniti bata di jayegi (I am fine... I am not scared and will never be, will inform about further plans).”

The incident that led to the unrest

The violence escalated as some individuals began pelting stones and setting vehicles, including police cars, ablaze. Around eight four-wheelers and over two dozen two-wheelers were damaged or set on fire during the clash. The situation was brought under control only after additional police forces were deployed.

Tonk additional superintendent of police (SP) Brijendra Singh Bhati said the police were assessing the extent of damage caused. "We are analysing the loss. We have made a few arrests," Bhati said.

Local authorities increased the police presence in the area to restore order. Speaking to reporters, Tonk SP Vikas Sangwan detailed the incident, explaining that officials were on-site to address a voting boycott in Samravata village when Meena allegedly entered the polling station and physically assaulted the SDM. "In Samravata village, some people had boycotted voting.

To assess the situation, the SDM, Tehsildar, Additional SP, and other officers were present. During this time, Independent candidate Naresh Meena entered the polling station and physically assaulted the SDM. The Additional SP immediately removed Naresh Meena from the location," he said.

SP Sangwan assured that legal action would be taken against Meena. "Action will be taken against him as per the law. We arrived at the spot and spoke to the villagers, after which voting resumed peacefully," he added.

The situation remains tense as authorities monitor the area to prevent further escalation.