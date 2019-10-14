e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Rajasthan cabinet decides to conduct indirect election for civic body heads

First direct elections of mayor and chairperson were conducted in the state in 2009.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
The cabinet today took a decision for indirect election of mayor and chairperson. Ward councilors will now elect them, said Rajasthan Minister, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal.
The cabinet today took a decision for indirect election of mayor and chairperson. Ward councilors will now elect them, said Rajasthan Minister, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal.
         

Rajasthan cabinet on Monday decided to conduct indirect election for the post of mayor and chairperson in corporations and municipalities in the state.

“The cabinet today (Monday) took a decision for indirect election of mayor and chairperson. Ward councilors will now elect them,” Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal told reporters after the meeting.

First direct elections of mayor and chairperson were conducted in the state in 2009.

“A mayor or chairperson elected by public usually ignores councilors and development works get affected. When a directly elected mayor or chairperson is from one party and the majority in the corporation or municipality is of the other party, it also stalls development,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of creating an atmosphere of hate and violence, Dhariwal said that it was necessary to return to the old mode of indirect elections of mayors and chairpersons to counter the divisive policies of the saffron party.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 15:52 IST

tags
top news
Indian-origin economist Abhijit Banerjee awarded Nobel Prize for Economics
Indian-origin economist Abhijit Banerjee awarded Nobel Prize for Economics
Satisfying to be in a position to make a difference: Sourav Ganguly
Satisfying to be in a position to make a difference: Sourav Ganguly
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi Court, set to be arrested by ED
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi Court, set to be arrested by ED
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Sourav Ganguly set to repeat unique double in Indian cricket after 65 years
Sourav Ganguly set to repeat unique double in Indian cricket after 65 years
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer Singh
don't miss
latest news
India News