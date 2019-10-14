Rajasthan cabinet decides to conduct indirect election for civic body heads

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:54 IST

Rajasthan cabinet on Monday decided to conduct indirect election for the post of mayor and chairperson in corporations and municipalities in the state.

“The cabinet today (Monday) took a decision for indirect election of mayor and chairperson. Ward councilors will now elect them,” Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal told reporters after the meeting.

First direct elections of mayor and chairperson were conducted in the state in 2009.

“A mayor or chairperson elected by public usually ignores councilors and development works get affected. When a directly elected mayor or chairperson is from one party and the majority in the corporation or municipality is of the other party, it also stalls development,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of creating an atmosphere of hate and violence, Dhariwal said that it was necessary to return to the old mode of indirect elections of mayors and chairpersons to counter the divisive policies of the saffron party.

