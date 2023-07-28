PMO hits back after Gehlot says wasn’t allowed to address event

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) cancelled his “pre-scheduled three minute” speech at an event addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sikar district – a charge rebutted by the PMO which said he was invited but his office said he would “not be able to join”.

As Gehlot insisted that he was supposed to speak but his address was not slotted for the event, Modi said the chief minister could not join due to a problem with his feet.

The Prime Minister addressed a rally and inaugurated various development projects, including the release of the 14th instalment of the Centre’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), at Sikar. The state is scheduled to go to the polls in November.

The initial exchange between Gehlot and PMO took place on Twitter, hours before Modi’s visit to the district.

Gehlot said he was welcoming the Prime Minister through his tweet, instead of a speech, as the latter’s office had removed his “pre-scheduled three-minute address” from the event.

“Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today you will be visiting Rajasthan. Your office, PMO, has removed my prescheduled three-minute address from the programme, so I will not be able to welcome you through the speech. I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet,” he tweeted in Hindi.

In his post, Gehlot also listed demands that “I would have put forward through my speech at the programme” and hoped the Prime Minister would fulfil them during his “seventh visit (to the state) in six months”.

Gehlot sought withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in army, navy and air force. He said that his government has waived cooperative bank loans worth ₹15,000 crore of 2,100,000 farmers and has sent a one-time settlement proposal to the Centre to waive nationalised bank loans and offered to pay farmers’ share.

He also said that the state assembly has passed a resolution for conducting a caste census and forwarded it to the Union government, and sought a decision on the matter without any delay.

The chief minister demanded national project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

The PMO, however, said the chief minister’s speech was slotted but the latter’s office said he would not be able to attend the event.

“Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji, In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. You are most welcome to join today’s programme,” the PMO said.

“During PM Modi’s previous visits as well, you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued,” it added.

Last month, Gehlot fractured a toe and also injured another.

The chief minister again hit back, saying the PMO was “not aware of the facts”. He said his office had informed the Centre that owing to his leg injury, he will be attending the event through video conferencing.

“Your office has taken cognizance of my tweet but probably they too have not been made aware of the facts. My address was kept in the proposed minute to minute program sent from the Ministry of Health, Government of India. Last night I was again informed that I would not be addressing. My office had informed the Government of India that as per the opinion of the doctors, due to leg injury, I would attend the program through video conferencing and my ministers would reach the venue,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Even now I will be involved in this program in the interest of Rajasthan on non-interactive mode through video conferencing,” he added, as he shared a copy of the minutes of the programme he received earlier and the letter sent from his office to the Centre on the micro-blogging site.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Gehlot said: “The minute by minute programme had come and I was to speak in it. Suddenly last night, I was told that my speech was not there.”

Modi, however, said Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to a problem with his feet. “He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health,” he told the rally.

