Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan CM announces state’s first paperless budget. Here are some highlights

While the budget speech by the chief minister, who holds the finance portfolio, is still going on here are key announcements made till now.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:44 PM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced the state's first paperless budget on Wednesday. This the Congress-led government's third budget. The chief minister began the speech by noting the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country's economy.

"The state budget 2021-22 will be paperless this time. And the legislators will be provided soft copies of the budget speech and other related documents in tablets instead of hard copies," PTI quoted a senior finance department official as saying.

While the budget speech by the chief minister, who holds the finance portfolio, is still going on here are key announcements made till now:

1. Gehlot said that the Rajasthan government will introduce the universal health care scheme worth 3,500 crore. He announced the opening of nursing colleges in 25 districts adding that eight already exist.

2. The chief minister also said that the agriculture budget will be announced separately from next year.

3. The chief minister also announced the increase in unemployment allowance by 1,000. Around 2 lakh youths will be benefited from the chief minister Youth Sambal Yojana, he said.

4. Gehlot while presenting the state budget also announced the formation of the Rajiv Gandhi Youth Corps to achieve the target set by the state government. For this mission, 2500 Rajiv Gandhi young friends will be selected.

5. The chief minister also announced the 'Ghar Ghar Aushadi Yojana' to encourage the use of herbs like tulsi and giloy in every household.

6. Considering the importance of tourism for the state, the chief minister announced various infrastructure programs for the development of key tourist spots in Udaipur, Jaipur, Ajmer and other districts of the state.

7. Further Gehlot announced the development of a luxury Tourist Complex spread across 3,500 bigha. He said 10 crore has been allocated for the development of resorts, motels, folk art hotspots in the complex to highlight the culture of the state.

8. The chief minister also announced the investment of 102 crore for housing 1,700 displaced Pakistanis at village Chowkha in Jodhpur.

9. Special schemes were also announced for the development of Rajasthan film city and highlight the state as the destination for film production. The chief minister said 25 lakh will be provided as incentive support for the production of Rajasthani films. To encourage and boost local films GST exemptions will also be provided.

10. The chief minister announced the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme.

11. Gehlot further announced the release of 1,600 crore of wages of government employees that were deferred earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

